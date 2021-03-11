International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises about 1.9% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.07% of International Paper worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 52,450.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 64.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,553 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

