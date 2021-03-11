International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.04

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.04 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 108.60 ($1.42), with a volume of 344,448 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.04.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.