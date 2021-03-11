International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.04

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.04 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 108.60 ($1.42), with a volume of 344,448 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.04.

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

