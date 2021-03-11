International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 722.2% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on International Petroleum from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of IPCFF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

