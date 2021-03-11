Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IIJIY traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 954. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

IIJIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

