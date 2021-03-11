Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several brokerages have commented on ITPOF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ITPOF opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

