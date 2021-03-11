Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intertek Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intertek Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

