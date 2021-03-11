Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 378.5% from the February 11th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISNPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

