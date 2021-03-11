Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Director Buys $112,800.00 in Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ INTZ traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 221,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $391.37 million, a P/E ratio of -132.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Intrusion Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

