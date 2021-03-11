Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Shares Gap Down to $9.96

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $9.15. Invacare shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 14,292 shares traded.

IVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $275.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 210,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invacare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,294,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invacare by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invacare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

