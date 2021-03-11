Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 371.8% in February

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 371.8% from the February 11th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $12.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
