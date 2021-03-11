Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the February 11th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000.

Shares of ADRE opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

