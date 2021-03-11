Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Down 76.0% in February

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the February 11th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VCV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. 82,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,987. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 42,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

