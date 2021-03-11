Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the February 11th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PTF stock opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.40. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $175.99.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.