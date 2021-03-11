Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the February 11th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCU opened at $65.12 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

