Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,468 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,466,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,592,000 after buying an additional 156,204 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

