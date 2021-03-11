Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the February 11th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,985 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICMB stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.64.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

