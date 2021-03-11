Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $177.53

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.53 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 228.60 ($2.99). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 226.80 ($2.96), with a volume of 1,110,435 shares.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on Investec Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 202.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 177.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 2.31.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

