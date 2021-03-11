Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Update

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 740.7% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IVTJF remained flat at $$3.10 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. Investec Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

