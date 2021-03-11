Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Update

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 740.7% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
IVTJF remained flat at $$3.10 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. Investec Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $3.15.
About Investec Group
