Investec Initiates Coverage on Eco Animal Health (OTCMKTS:EAHGF)

Equities researchers at Investec assumed coverage on shares of Eco Animal Health (OTCMKTS:EAHGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

