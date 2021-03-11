Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 9th (ANGO, CFG, CFR, CMA, HTH, HWC, KEY, PBCT, SCHW, SHOP)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 9th:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AngioDynamics continued gaining from its Auryon Atherectomy System launch. It saw revenue growth in two of its operating segments, namely the Vascular Interventions and Therapies (VIT) and the Vascular Access (VA) businesses during the quarter. It witnessed a solid performance of its technology platforms including strong sales growth in the AngioVac arm and $2.1 million worth of sales in its Auryon suite. It continued to gain a solid traction from its NanoKnife platform. AngioDynamics exited the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on a strong note with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. However, the company witnessed a revenue decline in the Oncology segment in the period. Also, contraction in both margins is worrisome.”

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and lagging in the remaining. The company’s revenue and efficiency initiatives, the latest being TOP 6 Program, are anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $400-$425 million in 2021. Rising loan and deposit balance is likely to bolster the bottom line. Strong capital position keeps it well poised to undertake opportunitic acquisitions. Also, involvement in steady capital deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value is a tailwind. Yet, rising costs due to investments in technology and pressure on margin due to low rates remain key concerns. Also, considerable exposure to commercial loans is a headwind.”

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Improving loan and deposit balances, along with efforts to enhance presence in the lucrative Texas markets through acquisitions, seem encouraging and will likely aid top-line growth in the quarters ahead. Involvement in steady capital-deployment activities seems impressive. Also, manageable debt level makes it less likely to default in case of economic downturn. However, deteriorating credit quality is likely to increase the company’s borrowing costs. Significant exposure to real estate loan portfolios and rising expenses due to expansion of franchise and worsening asset quality might hamper the company’s bottom-line growth.”

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. Comerica's prospects look promising as revenues and efficiency initiatives are likely to boost financials in the quarters ahead. Despite low rates, rising loans and deposits balance is expected to bolster revenues. Controlled expenses are also a tailwind for bottom-line growth. Also, backed by decent liquidity position, the company is less exposed to defaults in case of any downturn. Involvement in steady capital deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value is encouraging. However, lack of diversification in loans and geographical footprint pose concerns for the company.”

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilltop Holdings have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Decent loan demand, strong deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income will likely continue to support revenues. The company's capital deployment activities seem sustainable, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value. Further, the company's restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. Nevertheless, pressure on margins, owing to near-zero rates, remains a major concern and will likely hurt the top line. Also, mounting costs mainly due to investments in franchise are expected to hamper profitability to some extent.”

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two, matched in one and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company’s strategic growth efforts (including the MidSouth Bancorp acquisition), and solid loans and deposit balances position it well for the future. Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will likely continue to enhance shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates are expected to continue hurting net interest margin (NIM) growth to some extent in the near term. Moreover, continuously increasing expenses mainly due to technology enhancement efforts will likely hurt profits. The company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a near-term woe.”

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its inorganic growth initiatives, efforts to improve fee income, and robust loans and deposit balances are expected to continue aiding growth in the quarters ahead. Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates remains a major concern. Moreover, persistently increasing expenses (mainly due to acquisitions and technological upgrades), are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent. Further, the company's exposure to risky loan portfolios makes us apprehensive about its growth prospects.”

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters. The company is growing through acquisitions, aided by a healthy balance-sheet position. Recently, the company signed an all-stock deal to merge with M&T Bank. Despite the prevailing low rates, some support to net interest margin (NIM) is expected with growth in loans. Also, on the back of solid liquidity position, it carries a lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens. However, the company's significant exposure to commercial loans is concerning. Also, persistently rising expenses on account of merger-related costs limit bottom-line expansion to some extent.”

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Opportunistic acquisitions over the past year have strengthened Schwab’s position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings in the upcoming quarters. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to higher client assets and rise in brokerage accounts, which in turn is improving the company's market share. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, continued near-zero interest rates and no chance of any increase in the same in the near term remains a major concern. Also, persistently increasing costs will hurt profitability to some extent.”

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,126.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify is well poised to gain from e-commerce boom along with growth in the merchant base as well as increases in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital will drive the top line. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environment, holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with TikTok, Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base, going ahead. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry in the past one year's time. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

