Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 9th (ASB, GPS, GRAY, KE, LNN, PHG, ROCK, VRM, VST, VXRT)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 9th:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Associated Banc-Corp’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Decent demand for loans and efforts to focus on fee income are likely to continue aiding the company's financials in the near term. Moreover, its business restructuring plans, efforts to improve operating efficiency and a solid balance sheet position are expected to support financials in the quarters ahead. Additionally, the bank's robust capital deployments reflect strong liquidity position and will enhance shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on the company's margins, in turn, hurting revenues to some extent. Further, mounting operating expenses along with high debt levels and the company’s loan exposure to sectors that are hit hardest by the economic slowdown remain major concerns.”

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to the earnings beat in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Although sales and earnings declined year over year, its overall results marked a sequential improvement. Also, the bottom line reflected gains stemming from improved margins as a result of lower rent and occupancy costs as well as store closures. Strength in Old Navy and Athleta brands and robust online momentum also remain upsides. However, soft in-store sales due to closure of underperforming stores and weak store traffic in a few regions hurt sales. Also, adverse COVID-19 impacts are likely to persist in the first half of 2021. Gap and Banana Republic brands continue to be affected by the shift in consumers’ demand to casual fashion. Also, elevated operating costs due to higher investments in marketing remain a woe.”

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lindsay’s infrastructure business is well-poised for growth, courtesy of strong demand for Road Zipper projects and transportation safety products. Moreover, rising farm income in the United States and improving commodity prices will enable farmers to increase spending on agricultural equipment, which bodes well for the company this year. Introduction of technologically advanced products will also provide it with a competitive edge. Demand has been robust in international markets fueled by heightened concerns regarding food security due to the pandemic. Lindsay’s capital-allocation plan is to continue investing in organic growth, make synergistic acquisitions while enhancing returns to stockholders. However, the company is witnessing rapid and significant increases in steel and freight costs that will impact margins in the short term.”

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Philips shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company’s 2021 top line is expected to be negatively impacted by lower Connected Care sales. Moreover, uncertainty related to COVID-19 remains a concern. Nevertheless, Philips benefits from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, radiology informatics, computed tomography, X-ray and portable ultrasound systems. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services, which help virtual working and collaboration of healthcare professionals, bode well for Philips. Moreover, a widening product portfolio and an expanding partner base aid recurring revenue growth. Rapid adoption of Philips’ solutions is driving orders in both Connected Care and Diagnosis & Treatment segments.”

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, of late, shares have declined sharply after it reported lower-than-expected results for fourth-quarter 2020. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate after beating in the preceding five quarters. The rise in price of key input commodities raises concern for the company. Also, softness in the Industrial business and cannabis growing and processing markets continues to hurt performance to some extent. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for 2020 have witnessed downward revision. However, in 2020, the company’s net sales and adjusted earnings grew 15% and 18.2% respectively, year over year. It has been benefiting from the three-pillar value creation strategy, strengthening housing market and strong Renewable Energy & Conservation business.”

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

