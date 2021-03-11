Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 10th (ADS, BNP, BNR, ENI, FP, HEN3, JET, KRN, LEG, MEURV)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 10th:

adidas (ETR:ADS) was given a €305.00 ($358.82) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €94.00 ($110.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €94.00 ($110.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €166.30 ($195.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €228.00 ($268.24) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €23.50 ($27.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €10.10 ($11.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

