Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 11th (AAPL, ABSSF, ASAN, ASND, CAE, CHHHF, CURLF, ENTX, FLXN, HSBA)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 11th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $150.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $29.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.75 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $176.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $23.50 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $1.25. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $13.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $84.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $83.00 to $97.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $2.75. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $56.00 to $59.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) was given a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

