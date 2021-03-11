Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 11th (AAPL, ABSSF, ASAN, ASND, CAE, CHHHF, CURLF, ENTX, FLXN, HSBA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 11th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $150.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $29.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.75 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $176.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $23.50 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $1.25. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $13.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $84.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $83.00 to $97.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $2.75. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $56.00 to $59.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) was given a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

