Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$42.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

3/4/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

2/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

1/25/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$39.50 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

1/20/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

1/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$32.00 to C$38.00.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$38.00.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$41.00.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$42.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The stock has a market cap of C$47.57 billion and a PE ratio of -108.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.53.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.05, for a total transaction of C$155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,363,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,394,810.10. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.85 per share, with a total value of C$360,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,195,917.75. Insiders sold a total of 184,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,761 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

