Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) in the last few weeks:
- 3/9/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$42.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00.
- 3/4/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$41.00 to C$44.00.
- 2/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00.
- 1/25/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$39.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$38.00 to C$42.00.
- 1/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$32.00 to C$38.00.
- 1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$41.00.
- 1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$42.00.
Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The stock has a market cap of C$47.57 billion and a PE ratio of -108.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.53.
In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.05, for a total transaction of C$155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,363,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,394,810.10. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.85 per share, with a total value of C$360,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,195,917.75. Insiders sold a total of 184,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,761 over the last ninety days.
