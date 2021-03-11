Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pembina Pipeline (PPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL) recently:

3/3/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

3/2/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$41.00 to C$40.00.

3/1/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/26/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/3/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PPL opened at C$37.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.23. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$15.27 and a one year high of C$38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.06.

Get Pembina Pipeline Co alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor acquired 1,273 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,140.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$726,894.54.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.