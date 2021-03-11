Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (ANTM, ATNX, CABO, CBAY, CRAI, DHT, LSPD, NXTC, TOU, TRQ)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 9th:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $375.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $360.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2,100.00 price target on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charles River has a widely-diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. Solid global network provides it the opportunity to work with the world's leading professionals on multiple issues. Charles River's professional team has helped it achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services. Lower debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is declining. Owing to these positives, the stock has improved in the past year. However, higher talent cost due to a competitive talent market and stringent policies on immigration act as major challenges. Seasonality weighs on Charles Rivers’ top line. Foreign exchange rate fluctuations is another major concern.”

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT). Truist Securities issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$97.00 target price on the stock.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

