Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP):

3/10/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

3/2/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/17/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

