Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CME Group (CME)

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2021 – CME Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

3/3/2021 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $181.00.

2/25/2021 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/12/2021 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.97.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,936. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,438,000 after buying an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after buying an additional 202,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,046,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

