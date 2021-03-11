Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX):

3/8/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 is the leading player in each of its operations like refining, chemicals and midstream in terms of size, efficiency and strength. With its oil and gas pipeline network, spreading across 22,000 miles, the company is a leader in the midstream business, thereby generating stable fee-based revenues. Importantly, the International Maritime Organization has reduced the sulphur content in marine fuels, which increased the demand for distillate fuels. Phillips 66 sits well-positioned to profit from this with updated assets. However, lower refined product demand, owing to the pandemic, has affected the diversified company’s bottom line in the fourth quarter of 2020. Moreover, decreased realized refining margins are reducing its bottom line. Also, its balance sheet weakness is concerning. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

3/4/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Phillips 66 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $83.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Phillips 66 is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

PSX opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

