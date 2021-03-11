Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) recently:

3/10/2021 – Subsea 7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

3/5/2021 – Subsea 7 was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2021 – Subsea 7 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/26/2021 – Subsea 7 was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2021 – Subsea 7 was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/19/2021 – Subsea 7 was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/12/2021 – Subsea 7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of SUBCY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,030. Subsea 7 S.A. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87.

Get Subsea 7 SA alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 S.A. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.