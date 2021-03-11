Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,332 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Investors Bancorp worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

