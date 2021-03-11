Investors Buy High Volume of Bumble Call Options (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 5,361 call options.

In related news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BMBL traded up $6.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.84. 83,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,187. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMBL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

