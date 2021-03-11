Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,217 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,083% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NN by 464.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NN by 85.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of NN during the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NN by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 388,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 93,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NNBR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 206,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,522. NN has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $303.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

