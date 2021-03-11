Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,084 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,918% compared to the typical daily volume of 251 put options.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $113,000.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.