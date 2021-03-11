Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII)

Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,624 put options on the company. This is an increase of 700% compared to the typical daily volume of 203 put options.

Shares of FIII stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Forum Merger III has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth $301,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth $298,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth $5,964,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

