Investors Purchase High Volume of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,673 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 973% compared to the typical volume of 249 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.36. 1,104,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $92.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,525,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,496,000.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

