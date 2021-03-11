Investors Purchase Large Volume of Celsius Call Options (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 6,922 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,146 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $13.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.15. 180,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 623.09 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

