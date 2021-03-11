Invictus Hyperion Fund Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,941.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $27.44 million and $4,941.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00051807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00704585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,260,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.