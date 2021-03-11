Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.07

Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.07 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Iofina plc (IOF.L) shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 460,510 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.02 million and a PE ratio of 12.00.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42). Also, insider Lance J. Baller bought 162,500 shares of Iofina plc (IOF.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £21,125 ($27,599.95). Insiders have bought 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,500 over the last three months.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

