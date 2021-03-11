IOST (IOST) Reaches Market Cap of $741.62 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $741.62 million and approximately $352.15 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00052396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.38 or 0.00716419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00025147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00066273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003604 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

