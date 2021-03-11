IOTA Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and approximately $243.46 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

