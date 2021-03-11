IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Up 28.4% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $344.69 million and approximately $88.79 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00703987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00027533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.