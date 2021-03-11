IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.38

IQE plc (LON:IQE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.38 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 74.50 ($0.97). IQE shares last traded at GBX 73.95 ($0.97), with a volume of 30,733,247 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get IQE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of £592.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.38.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.