iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.50

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 286810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,774,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after buying an additional 667,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

