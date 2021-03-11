IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Lowered by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.70. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.