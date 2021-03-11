IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Acquired by Nine Ten Capital Management LLC

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,605 shares during the quarter. IRadimed accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned about 5.41% of IRadimed worth $15,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRMD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,262. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.88 million, a P/E ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 1.16. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $48,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

