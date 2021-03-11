Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,107,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after buying an additional 694,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,696,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,107,000 after purchasing an additional 253,853 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,057,000 after purchasing an additional 252,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after acquiring an additional 240,365 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

