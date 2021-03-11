iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.16 and last traded at $121.83. Approximately 520,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,306,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.87.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,291,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,381. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,204,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,795,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,563,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iRobot by 690.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iRobot in the third quarter worth approximately $11,686,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

