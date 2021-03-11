Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO William L. Meaney Sells 589 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO William L. Meaney sold 589 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $21,657.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.01. 2,336,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

