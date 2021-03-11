Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $86,871,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,991,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 447,260 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.11. 37,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

